Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Have ‘Never Raised Their Voices At Each Other’ In A Decade Of Marriage

Celebrating a decade of marriage, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and her producer husband Swizz Beatz toasted to their 10-year wedding anniversary. In two loving tributes, the couple shared separate heartwarming posts on Friday (July 31). “My love, you are my dream come true!! You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love,” the “Underdog” singer (born Alicia Augello-Cook) captioned in her post. RELATED: Juneteenth VERZUZ: Watch Alicia Keys and John Legend’s Brightest BET Moments

“10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!!,” the award-winning artist said before later continuing. “Here’s to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment.” The Verzuz co-creator (born Kasseem Dean) replied to her tearjerking post saying “1 full decade of love & life wow. Never raised our voice at each other in 10yrs wow. Thank you for everything my love.”

“Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean #10yrsDean,” the Grammy-award winning producer wrote. The two New York City natives first met as teenagers when Keys was 14 and Beatz was 16 after being introduced by a mutual friend in high school. RELATED: Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Announce Apple Music Partnership “We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” she wrote in her book More Myself. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

However their interest in one another started to heat up after they were brought together to work on a music project years later. “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world,” Keys continued in her memoir. The couple's friendship soon turned into a loving relationship before they married in Corsica in 2010, they welcomed their first son Egypt Daoud Dean, 9, the same year and their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, 5, in 2014. Beatz also has three children from previous relationships, Kasseem Dean Jr., 13, Prince Nasir Dean, 19, and Nicole Dean, 12