Ty Young and Mimi Faust

‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mimi Faust Is Engaged To Girlfriend Ty Young

The couple has been inseparable since 2016.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Mimi Faust and her girlfriend Tamera “Ty” Young are officially engaged!

The lovebirds announced the special news on their Instagram pages over the weekend. 

Young revealed to her fans on Sunday (August 2) that she had been planning to propose to Faust since last year. 

“Timing is everything. I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019,” she captioned in her post. “From ring complications with the ring designer and more; we’re finally HERE!”

The Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star has been dating the former WNBA player since 2016 after Faust found herself in two rocky relationships and love triangles with Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez and also with Nikko London

Young however, chose to limit her Love & Hip-Hop appearances to ultimately protect her relationship with her now fiance.

“Every time someone gets on television with their relationship, it gets messed up,” Faust told VH1 in 2017. “If she does a cameo, it’ll be Facetime or a phone call. But if we do it, I need to be sure it’s going to be a safe scene.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

 

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

