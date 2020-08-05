Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute To John Lewis

The world is still mourning the passing of the legendary John Lewis.

Last night, CBS honored the icon with the one-hour special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero.



The event was hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt. However, it was Jennifer Hudson who brought down the house.

The Oscar and Grammy winner sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which was originally recorded by Simon & Garfunkel in 1970.



Watch the dynamic performance below:

