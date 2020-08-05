Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute To John Lewis

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The world is still mourning the passing of the legendary John Lewis.
Last night, CBS honored the icon with the one-hour special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero.
The event was hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt. However, it was Jennifer Hudson who brought down the house.
The Oscar and Grammy winner sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which was originally recorded by Simon & Garfunkel in 1970.
Watch the dynamic performance below:
Lewis was a tireless activist for civil rights for over six decades, joining Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his fight for voting rights when he was in his 20s.
Lewis was also known for chairing and confounding the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). He led the march that was halted by police violence on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965, a landmark event that later became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
In 1961, while participating in the Freedom Rides challenging the segregation of Southern interstate bus terminals, Lewis was beaten and arrested. In 1963, Lewis played a large role in the historic March on Washington.
Lewis, a Democrat, served in Congress from 1987. In late 2019, he discovered he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
John Lewis passed away on July 17 at 80 years old.
Photo Credit: NBC
