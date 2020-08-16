Kim Kardashian Is ‘Teaming Up’ With Monica To Free C-Murder From Prison

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kim Kardashian West tweeted on Sunday (August 16) that she’s “teaming up” with Monica to help free the R&B singer’s ex-boyfriend Corey Miller (AKA C-Murder), who is incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kardashian West tweeted.
Kardashian West writes, "On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder."
He was sentenced to life in prison on a 10-2 jury verdict, which would have to be unanimous if the trial took place today, Kardashian West added.
In 2009, C-Murder was convicted of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steven Thomas outside of a Louisiana nightclub.
The incident happened in 2002, and although several witnesses have recanted their stories, Murder has been denied another trial after multiple times.
C-Murder’s case has recently received renewed interest due to the No Limit Chronicles, which aired its latest episode of the series on Wednesday (August 12).
In January 2019, Judge Steven Enright of 24th Judicial District Court decided the two witnesses who recanted their testimonies weren’t credible and denyed C-Murder another trial.
Kardashian West has made a name for herself as a criminal justice reform advocate. Her successes include famously lobbying President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence in prison for a non-violent drug offense.
(L-R): Photo of Kim Kardashian by John Shearer/Getty Images, Photo of Monica by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Photo of C-Murder by Skip Bolen/WireImage
