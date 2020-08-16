Kim Kardashian Is ‘Teaming Up’ With Monica To Free C-Murder From Prison

Kim Kardashian West tweeted on Sunday (August 16) that she’s “teaming up” with Monica to help free the R&B singer’s ex-boyfriend Corey Miller (AKA C-Murder), who is incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kardashian West tweeted.

Kardashian West writes, "On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder."

He was sentenced to life in prison on a 10-2 jury verdict, which would have to be unanimous if the trial took place today, Kardashian West added.

