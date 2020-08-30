Chadwick Boseman And Kobe Bryant's Last Conversation Is Eerie And Haunting

The world has mourned the loss of both Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant this year, and now a conversation between the two men in 2018 will leave you haunted.

During a conversation on the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted — in what turned out to be one of Boseman's last interviews — the Black Panther star spoke about his friendship with the NBA icon, who had died two months prior in a tragic helicopter crash.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Revolutionary Films

Boseman said that the two superstars weren't close, and had only had a handful of conversations, but felt a bond nonetheless.

"He's not somebody that I was best friends with or that I knew really well, But the crazy thing is that in those four conversations, it felt like somebody that I knew really well," Boseman said.

The two men met in person at the 2018 Academy Awards, shortly after Bryant won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball, and they shared their mutual admiration for one another. They also talked about working together: