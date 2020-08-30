Chadwick Boseman And Kobe Bryant's Last Conversation Is Eerie And Haunting

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The world has mourned the loss of both Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant this year, and now a conversation between the two men in 2018 will leave you haunted.
During a conversation on the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted — in what turned out to be one of Boseman's last interviews — the Black Panther star spoke about his friendship with the NBA icon, who had died two months prior in a tragic helicopter crash.
Boseman said that the two superstars weren't close, and had only had a handful of conversations, but felt a bond nonetheless.
"He's not somebody that I was best friends with or that I knew really well, But the crazy thing is that in those four conversations, it felt like somebody that I knew really well," Boseman said.
The two men met in person at the 2018 Academy Awards, shortly after Bryant won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball, and they shared their mutual admiration for one another. They also talked about working together:
"It was crazy because we were sitting in the party talking about philosophy and poetry — that's who he was. He was like, 'This is what I'm into right now as an artist, not as a basketball player.' We started talking about it, I'm like 'Yo we should do something together,'" Boseman shared.
The eerie part comes when the discussed the timing of when they would collaborate.
Boseman said Bryant, after a brief pause, said: "He looked up to me and he said, 'Two years.' It's like he saw the whole thing unfold and he was like, 'I need two years.'"
Tragically, two years later — in 2020 — both men have passed away. Any collaboration between them now will have to happen on a different plane.
Boseman shared a picture of himself with Kobe shortly after the L.A. Lakers legend's death, captioned, "I’m heartbroken. Shocked. Husband, Father, Strategist, Philosopher-Poet, Warrior-Athlete, Filmmaker...your focus is magnetic, Kobe. My love goes out to you and your family."
The full episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted is available on HBO's streaming platform, and you can watch the promo for the episode, below:
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images and Steve Granitz/Getty Images)
