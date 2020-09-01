Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Actor and director Tyler Perry attends his Hollywod Walk of Fame Star ceremony on October 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Forbes declared it after breaking down the actor and entrepreneur’s assets.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Tyler Perry is officially a member of the Three Comma Club.

According to Forbes, the actor and entrepreneur is now worth a billion dollars. The publication arrived at the conclusion by breaking down Perry’s assets, including $300 million in cash and investments, a content library worth $320 million, his sprawling Atlanta studio and multiple personal properties.

The mogul joins a group of Black billionaires that includes Robert F. Smith, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, David Stewart, Jay-Z and perhaps Kanye West.

Phew! Congratulations are in order to Mr. Perry!

Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

