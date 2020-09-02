BET Announces Premiere Date For New Season Of ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’

The wait is over! Today, BET and Tyler Perry Studios announced a premiere date for Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

The one-hour dramatic comedy returns in back-to-back episodes, Wednesday, October 14, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

This new season will pick up right where it left off, with Tyler Perry taking viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” season two includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas was filmed in July 2020 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA.