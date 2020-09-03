BET To Air 'Chadwick Boseman: Life And Legacy' In Collaboration With Entertainment Tonight

BET, in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, will broadcast a new primetime news special honoring an extraordinary talent Chadwick Boseman. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, “BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy” will feature compelling and intimate footage of Boseman. The half-hour news special will trace his inspiring and impactful career, from playing James Brown, Jackie Robinson, to T'Challa in Black Panther. His influence extended beyond Hollywood and into many other facets of American culture. We join so many in celebration of his life, legacy and immeasurable contributions to film and representation of African Americans in the media. Chadwick Boseman will always be our king.

“BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy” premieres Sunday, September 6 at 9 PM ET/ET on BET.

“We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick’s passing. He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Scott Mills, President, BET.

At 6 PM ET/PT, BET will also air Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the groundbreaking actor across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersChadwick.