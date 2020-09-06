Chadwick Boseman’s Wife And ‘Black Panther’ Co-Stars Gather For Private Memorial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Sterling K. Brown, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther' and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for 'This Is Us;' Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Andy Serkis, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' pose in the press room at the 25th annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o joined the actor’s spouse in Malibu.

Written by Nigel Roberts

Family and friends of Chadwick Boseman held a private memorial service for the late Black Panther star to console each other and to say their final goodbyes.

The Sun published photos of the gathering in Malibu, California. In addition to Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, several of his co stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, attended the memorial.

Photographs of the gathering show a photo of the 43-year-old actor was on display with a floral arrangement. The memorial service included music from a hang drum.

On Sept. 3, the city of Anderson, South Carolina honored Boseman, their native son, with a public memorial. The celebration was held at an outdoor amphitheater that practiced the CDC’s social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. He will also be buried in his hometown after a private funeral for his family.

The actor who played T’Challa, king of the fictional African country of Wakanda, died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," his family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images

