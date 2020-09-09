Charlamagne Tha God Makes History By Launching The Black Effect Podcast Network

Charlamagne The God has built a major following in the radio and podcast space, and now he's ready to grow it exponentially. The Hall of Fame radio jockey and entrepreneur announced a joint venture with iHeartRadio on Wednesday (September 9) to create The Black Effect Podcast Network, a podcast publisher that will specifically cater to Black audiences.

According to a press release, "The Black Effect Podcast Network is positioned to become the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more."

The Black Effect Podcast Network's roster of talent will include comedian/actress Jess Hilarious, social justice activist Tamika Mallory, American attorney and TV Host Eboni K. Williams and many more. The network will debut with 18 podcasts this fall on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.

Additionally, Charlamagne’s wildly popular, co-anchored, nationally syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club will bring its replay podcast to The Black Effect Podcast Network as its flagship show, effective immediately.

“Blackness has an immediate, culture shifting effect on everything,” said Charlamagne. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard. Unapologetically Black experiences, unapologetically Black thought, unapologetically Black ideas. Black, Black, Blackity Black, Black, Black, Black. Everything Black. Black Everything. The vision for The Black Effect is to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them.”

