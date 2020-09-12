50 Cent’s Show ‘For Life’ Has Been Shut Down Due To COVID-19

For Life, the ABC legal drama executive produced by 50 Cent, is shutting down production after issues with coronavirus testing on set.

TMZ reports that reps for Sony Pictures, the studio that produces the show, shared that production was paused on Friday (September 11) as a result of "some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution."

For Life was shooting in Queens, and according to sources close to the situation. 50 Cent has not been on set recently.