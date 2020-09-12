50 Cent’s Show ‘For Life’ Has Been Shut Down Due To COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the world premiere of 'Nobody's Fool' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 28, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Production for the program has halted over “inconsistent test results.”

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

For Life, the ABC legal drama executive produced by 50 Cent, is shutting down production after issues with coronavirus testing on set.

TMZ reports that reps for Sony Pictures, the studio that produces the show, shared that production was paused on Friday (September 11) as a result of "some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Talks His ‘For Life’ Debut As Cassius Dawkins

For Life was shooting in Queens, and according to sources close to the situation. 50 Cent has not been on set recently.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

