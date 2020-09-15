CBS All Access Will Rebrand As Paramount Plus

CBS All Access will rebrand into Paramount Plus early next year.

According to Variety, the streaming service’s new name will coincide with another expansion of its original programming efforts as well as its catalog of programming drawn from the recent merger of Viacom and CBS corporation’s archives.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said Bob Bakish, president-CEO of ViacomCBS. “With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

Among the new shows in the works for the streaming platform is another reboot of The Game, the Mara Brock Akil comedy spinoff of Girlfriends that last aired on BET from 2011 to 2015. Lioness, a CIA drama series by Taylor Sheridan, and The Offer, a scripted 10-episode limited series based off of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Aside from new programming, Paramount Plus will also offer a library of shows from ViacomCBS’ networks, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV Nickelodeon and more. BET, Comedy Central and other imprints will also produce original series for Paramount Plus.

“The response from consumers in just the early weeks of the service’s expansion already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in bringing these phenomenal ViacomCBS brands together in one premium streaming home under the new Paramount Plus name,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and president-CEO of ViacomCBS Digital, according to Variety.