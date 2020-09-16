‘Black-ish’ Animated Special Deals With Voter Suppression: First Look

Fans are exccited that Black-ish is finally returning on Sunday, October 4 on ABC at 10 p.m. EST, but before the season seven premiere, the award-winning series will feature two special episodes tackling voting and “Election Special Pt. 2” is actually animated.

According to a press release, Junior is excited to vote but then discovers he’s been dropped from the voters list, which is an example of voter suppression that many African Americans experience all over the country.

The episode is directed by Oscar winner for Hair Love Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.



See a first look at the animated characters below: