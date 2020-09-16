‘Black-ish’ Animated Special Deals With Voter Suppression: First Look

BLACK-ISH - The cast and executive producers of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's critically-acclaimed hit comedy "black-ish" attended the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Studios "For Your Consideration" event at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Aaron Poole via Getty Images) PETER MACKENZIE, YARA SHAHIDI, MILES BROWN, ANNA DEAVERE SMITH, ANTHONY ANDERSON, LAURENCE FISHBURNE, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, MARCUS SCRIBNER, MARSAI MARTIN, JENIFER LEWIS, JEFF MEACHAM

Fans are exccited that Black-ish is finally returning on Sunday, October 4 on ABC at 10 p.m. EST, but before the season seven premiere, the award-winning series will feature two special episodes tackling voting and “Election Special Pt. 2” is actually animated.

According to a press release, Junior is excited to vote but then discovers he’s been dropped from the voters list, which is an example of voter suppression that many African Americans experience all over the country.

The episode is directed by Oscar winner for Hair Love Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

See a first look at the animated characters below:

BLACK-ISH - The Johnsons and "black-ish" return to ABC with a special one-hour television special on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. (ABC/Smiley Guy Studios) BLACK-ISH

In June, ABC aired another political episode of the series that was shelved for over two
years.

Titled "Please, Baby, Please," involved the show’s lead character Dre talking to his toddler son about political unrest and racism in the country in the form of a bedtime story. The episode was originally set to air on February 27, 2018, but was pulled by ABC. The episode is now available on Hulu.

Photo of cast by Aaron Poole via Getty Images. Photo of animation courtesy of ABC.

