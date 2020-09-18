Laverne Cox Pushes TV Academy To ‘Diversify’ Emmys Voters For Trans Inclusivity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Laverne Cox kicks off awards weekend at home in Los Angeles with Gold Bond UltimateÂ® Healing Lotion and the #ChampionYourSkin campaign, celebrating others like her who put their skin to the test to create a better world on September 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Gold Bond)

Laverne Cox Pushes TV Academy To ‘Diversify’ Emmys Voters For Trans Inclusivity

“Who's doing the voting is really crucial.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

After becoming the first transgender actress to score an Emmy nomination in 2014, Laverne Cox wants the Television Academy to continue pushing for more diversity. The 2020 Emmys airs on September 20, and only one trans actress, Rain Valdez, has been nominated this year. 

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, Cox said that "diversifying who's doing the voting is really crucial." 

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox On A History-Making Supreme Court Case, Danielle Brooks & Billie Porter

"If we continue to diversity membership and interrogate what we consider awards worthy and why, I think that becomes the bigger question -- who decides what is awards worthy and what kind of stories and who tells those stories and how they're told and what audience they’re appealing to and what class of people is being featured,"  Cox said.

RELATED: Kerry Washington On Diversity Issues In Hollywood: ‘We’re Still Centering Whiteness’

“I think those kinds of questions are deeper questions around, when we talk about diversity and award shows.” 

As an Emmys voter, Cox does applaud that stories told on TV shows are "years ahead" when compared to the big screen. 

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Gold Bond)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC