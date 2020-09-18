Laverne Cox Pushes TV Academy To ‘Diversify’ Emmys Voters For Trans Inclusivity

After becoming the first transgender actress to score an Emmy nomination in 2014, Laverne Cox wants the Television Academy to continue pushing for more diversity. The 2020 Emmys airs on September 20, and only one trans actress, Rain Valdez, has been nominated this year.

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, Cox said that "diversifying who's doing the voting is really crucial."

"If we continue to diversity membership and interrogate what we consider awards worthy and why, I think that becomes the bigger question -- who decides what is awards worthy and what kind of stories and who tells those stories and how they're told and what audience they’re appealing to and what class of people is being featured," Cox said.

“I think those kinds of questions are deeper questions around, when we talk about diversity and award shows.”

As an Emmys voter, Cox does applaud that stories told on TV shows are "years ahead" when compared to the big screen.