Magic Johnson Explains His Feelings On Being Pulled Over By Police: ‘I Still Get Nervous’

NBA legend Magic Johnson recently opened up about past interactions with law enforcement and even though he is a wealthy, American icon, he still gets anxiety when approached by the police.

While talking to California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters for the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference, the 61-year-old said, “When I see a police car, I still get nervous, and I have to, you know, do everything the right way to make sure, first, I don’t get pulled over, second, if I do get pulled over, my hands are on the steering wheel.”



He continued, “I’m going to abide by the commands, and I’m going to try to do everything the right way. Any instructions that they give me, I’m going to make sure I comply with those instructions.”

RELATED: 2020 NBA All Star Weekend: Highlights From The Game, Parties, And Everything In Between



The Hall of Famer also asks that Black families create a plan and speak openly to their children about the right and wrong ways to interact with police officers. He added, "Make sure whether it's a father or mother, you have those tough conversations with your son and your daughter as well, and make sure you help them understand that listen, it's not a time to be a tough guy — you're not going to take it from the police or you're not going to take crap from somebody — you have to put your guard down and just do what you're supposed to do to be here a long time.”

Watch the interview below: