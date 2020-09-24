Chris Rock And Megan Thee Stallion Will Kick Off New Season Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Rock will host the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3. This will mark the comedian’s third appearance as host of the longtime NBC sketch comedy program.

Despite the pandemic, SNL will produce a live broadcast with its full cast expected to return along with three new featured actors. Given that it’s an election year, the sketch show will undoubtedly bring back the political comedy that’s made it so popular in recent years. It was recently announced that Jim Carrey will take on the role of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Maya Rudolph won an Emmy last Sunday for playing vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Wins First Emmy For Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Megan Thee Stallion is also slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. The Houston rapper reacted to the news via her Instagram.

“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote.

See her post, below: