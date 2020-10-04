Forest Whitaker To Star In Netflix Holiday Film ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (2020) Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle and Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle. Cr.Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

The flick is headed to the streaming service on Nov. 13.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Academy award-winning actor, Forest Whitaker, is bringing a little holiday to cheer to Netflix as he stars in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey premiering on November 13. 

The festive musical highlights the importance of family and underscores the power of possibility. It features Whitaker as a toymaker named Jeronicus Jangle, who is known for his intriguing and whimsical inventions in the vibrant town of Cobbleton. 

But when his trusted apprentice (played by Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his granddaughter, Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills)  to find it in effort to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within, according to a news release. 

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle also stars Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Sharon Rose, and more. Original songs in the musical wonderland are from the likes of John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Usher will also perform his latest single “This Day” featuring Kiana Ledé

Watch the official trailer below:

(Photo by: Netflix)

