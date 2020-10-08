Courtney B. Vance Talks About His Family's Battle With Mental Health And Suicide

Courtney B. Vance, is celebrating his most recent star turn playing George Freeman on HBO’s breakout hit fantasy horror series Lovecraft Country. But he’s dealt with personal tragedies through his life and now he is opening up about mental health and suicide in his family.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the Emmy winner discussed his father committing suicide when he was 30 years old. Vance, now 60, said, “I was rocked. My mother called in hysterics.”

RELATED: Waka Flocka Dedicates His Life To Suicide Prevention

The actor revealed therapy is what helped him, “It saved our lives and saved each of our lives. I could have been a statistic myself. If the hero in my life, my father, did that to himself, that potentially could have been an option for me.”

Sadly, Vance’s 23-year-old godson took his own life over the summer, “He was in crisis. His mind -- it was attacked. And he couldn’t take it anymore.”

Nonetheless, Vance, who is married to actress Angela Bassett is still optimistic and hopes by telling his story others can be saved, “We’re going to break this curse, we’re breaking it right now.”

Watch the interview below: