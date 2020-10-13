‘Family Matters’ Siblings Eddie And Laura To Play Husband And Wife In New Holiday Movie

A whole new generation of fans have been introduced to the popular 90s sitcom Family Matters through syndication, but two of the show’s actors are reuniting in a way that might make some folks a bit uncomfortable. EW.com reports Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams who played siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow have joined the cast of a new holiday movie where they are taking their on screen relationship in a whole different direction. The pair will actually play husband and wife.

Christmas in Carolina is a romantic comedy that features Elle (played by Atlanta’s Joslyn Y. Hall), as an investment banker who has given up on love until she meets Wesley (played by David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm.

Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina to meet his parents, who are played by Williams and McCrary. At first hesitant, Elle accepts the invitation but in doing so, she ends up getting much more than she bargained for.

The film is directed by Peggy Williams and the script is written by Stacie Davis. It’s slated for On-Demand and On-Digital release on November 1. It will be interesting to see if Family Matters fans will be able to accept the actors in their new roles.

Watch the trailer for Christmas in Carolina below.