Emily B. And Fabolous Share First Picture Of Their New Baby On Instagram

Emily Bustamante , a.k.a Emily B, and Fabolous showed off their adorable new baby, Journey Isabella Jackson , Sunday (October 18) on Instagram.

Fab, whose real name is John David Jackson, and Emily B welcomed Journey, their third child together, into the world last week.

In the past, the couple made headline for domestic abuse. Fab turned himself in to authorities after allegedly knocking our Emily B’s two front teeth. He was indicted on four felony charges in October 2018.

