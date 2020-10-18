Emily B. And Fabolous Share First Picture Of Their New Baby On Instagram

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16:(L-R) Fabolous and Emily B arrive at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Journey Isabella is definitely a cutie.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Emily Bustamante, a.k.a Emily B, and Fabolous showed off their adorable new baby, Journey Isabella Jackson, Sunday (October 18) on Instagram.

Life is a Journey 💞 @journeyisabella_ 10.10.2020

Fab, whose real name is John David Jackson, and Emily B welcomed Journey, their third child together, into the world last week.

RELATED: Masika Kalysha Blasts Fabolous Over Lyrics: ‘I’mma Re-Chip Your Tooth’

In the past, the couple made headline for domestic abuse. Fab turned himself in to authorities after allegedly knocking our Emily B’s two front teeth. He was indicted on four felony charges in October 2018.
 

(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)

