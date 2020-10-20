Naomi Campbell’s Hazmat Suit Will Live In A Museum

Back in March, Naomi Campbell went viral for wearing a hazmat suit on an airline flight. Now that moment is going to be immortalized in a museum.

While on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, the 50-year-old supermodel said, “I’ve been asked to put my hazmat suit into a museum. They asked me for the one that I actually wore and my Burberry cape that I put on top of it.”

Campbell didn’t name which museum will house the suit.



See the suit below: