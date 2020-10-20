Watch Trailer For 'Trigger' Starring Jordyn Woods, Jeremy Meeks And Wesley Johnson

The thriller premieres on BET+ on October 22.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

From the creators of hit BET+ film Sacrifice, Footage Films, comes a new captivating thriller TRIGGER. The original film tells the story of Trey Mass, who is finally home from prison after a ten-year sentence. With nowhere else to go he visits his brother Collin. Collin’s wife, Vanessa, is not too excited about the idea of Collin’s criminal brother showing up unannounced but agrees to allow Trey to stay with them for one night. That one night turns into complete mayhem, when Trey, in an act to protect his brother Collin, accidentally kills Harry, a friend of Collin’s who’s there for game night. When a fun night quickly escalates into a hostage situation, Collin and Trey’s older brother Mike Mass is sent in to negotiate the situation.

TRIGGER, starring Wesley Jonathan as Collin Mass, Flex Alexander as Mike Mass, Jeremy Meeks as Trey Mass and Jordyn Woods as Vanessa Mass, premieres Thursday, October 22 exclusively on BET+. The film is directed by Chris Stokes and written by David Drinkwater, Marques Houston, Chris Stokes and Juanita Stokes for Footage Films.

View the trailer of Trigger below:
 

(Photos courtesy of BET)

