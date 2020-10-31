Floyd Mayweather Confirms His Daughter Yaya Is Expecting A Baby With NBA YoungBoy

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly going to add a grandchild to his family.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the boxer confirmed his daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather is pregnant, and NBA YoungBoy is the father.

"I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best," Mayweather said when asked about his daughter. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she's no longer under my roof, then it's between her and her better half."

RELATED: 50 Cent And T.I. Have Thoughts On NBA Youngboy And Yaya Mayweather

YoungBoy currently has seven children, two of whom were born during the same week. The baby he’s having with Yaya will make eight.

Yaya and YoungBoy were involved in an assault incident at his Houston home last May, when one of the rapper’s baby mothers got into an altercation with the boxing heiress.

YoungBoy later reconciled with Yaya and called her father a “bitch ass” during an Instagram Live rant. Mayweather said of the incident, "It has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first."

Watch the interview segment below.