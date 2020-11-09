Bert Belasco, Star of BET’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’, Dies At 38

His official cause of death has not yet been released.

Bert Belasco, best known for his role on the BET series Let’s Stay Together, has reportedly passed away at the age of 38.

According to TMZ, the actor’s father, Bert Belasco Sr., believes his son died from a fatal aneurysm, however, the official autopsy results are not yet available.

Belasco was discovered dead on Sunday (November 8) in a hotel room in Virginia, where he was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was reportedly preparing for a new project.

TMZ reports that Belasco was found after his girlfriend was unable to reach him and requested hotel staff to check on him.

Belasco portrayed Charles Whitmore on Let’s Stay Together, which aired from 2011 to 2014. He also appeared on Pitch, as well as The Soul Man, NCIS: New Orleans and I’m Dying Up Here.

 

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

