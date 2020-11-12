Boris Kodjoe On Experiencing Racism While Growing Up In Germany

Former model-turned-actor Boris Kodjoe, whose mother is German and father is Ghanaian, lived in Germany before he moved to the United States in his late teens. As we all know, racism is a global issue and the 47-year-old recently opened up about experiencing racism in Freiburg, Germany.

“I was part of a true minority,” Kodjoe told Page Six. “It was me and my brother basically. So it takes on a different dynamic when it’s just me walking to school and being bullied and called names. I’m on the soccer field and I’m being attacked and bullied.”

He also added, being in the United States “you have the luxury of being part of a subculture that’s represented by millions of people so you don’t feel so alone.”

That said, no one could block his talent.

Kodjoe, who moved to the United States in the 1990s, attended Virginia Commonwealth University on a tennis scholarship to study marketing. His first industry breakout appearance was in TLC’s “Red Light Special,” which jump-started his career as an actor. He has appeared in countless movies and can currently be seen in Station 19, a spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy.

He has also been married to actress Nicole Ari Parker for over 15 years. They have two children.