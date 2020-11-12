Terry McMillan Reveals 'Waiting To Exhale' Is Becoming A TV Series

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Big news for fans of Waiting to Exhale. While news of a sequel is still speculative, it looks like a television series adaptation of the best-selling novel and subsequent classic film is in the works.
Terry McMillan, who authored the 1992 novel, shared the news on Twitter and also revealed some of the key players behind the adaptation.
"So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out," she tweeted.
Oscar nominee Lee Daniels is the powerhouse filmmaker behind Precious, The Butler and the television series Empire.
Attica Locke is a celebrated novelist and screenwriter/producer for When They See Us and Little Fires Everywhere.
Tembi Locke, an actress whose credits range from Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to NCIS, is her sister and appears to be co-writing the series.
Anthony Hemingway is the Emmy nominated director and producer behind Red Tails, American Crime Story and Underground.
RELATED: Where Are They Now: The Cast Of ‘Waiting To Exhale’
While the behind-the-scenes team is clearly A-list, we don't yet have any details about who will be in front of the camera and when or where the series will premiere.
The book followed four close friends dealing with love, life and the complexity of relationships. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
(Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS