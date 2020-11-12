Terry McMillan Reveals 'Waiting To Exhale' Is Becoming A TV Series

Big news for fans of Waiting to Exhale. While news of a sequel is still speculative, it looks like a television series adaptation of the best-selling novel and subsequent classic film is in the works.

Terry McMillan, who authored the 1992 novel, shared the news on Twitter and also revealed some of the key players behind the adaptation.

"So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out," she tweeted.