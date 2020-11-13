LeVar Burton Responds To Petition For Him To Be Jeopardy’s Host

The devastating loss of Alex Trebek has made many wonder if Jeopardy can even continue with a new host. Others, though, have an idea of who would be an appropriate heir apparent for the prestigious role.

A change.org petition has been started in support of LeVar Burton to be hired as Jeopardy’s next host – and it’s already surpassed 60,000 signatures.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and filling the role of Kunta Kinté in the ever-important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the petition’s description reads. “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!”

RELATED: Black Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

Now, the actor is responding to the support. In a tweet posted to his Twitter account, Burton thanked everyone for their support and seems open to the possibility of being the host of one of America's greatest game shows.

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!” he wrote.

Alex Trebek had been the host of Jeopardy since the show began 37 years ago. He recently lost his battle against cancer at the age of 80.

The other names that have floated around as a possible replacement for Trebek include Champion of Champions Ken Jennings, UFC and podcast host Joe Rogan, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, and Rosie Perez, who was famously obsessed with the show in the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump.

Jeopardy will continue to air recorded episodes of the program with Trebek as host until Christmas Day.