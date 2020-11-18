Lil Nas X Claps Back At Trump Supporter Who Criticized His Promo Image

Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Lil Nas X attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The rapper is promoting his new single “Holiday.”

Published 4 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lil Nas X is currently living his best life and celebrating the release of his new song “Holiday.” However, failed Republican candidate Angela Stanton-King, a fervent Trump supporter who recently used the N-word to describe people protesting against the “Million MAGA March” in D.C., is now attacking the rapper and he has  responded. 

Stanton-King, 43, retweeted a promo image of 21-year-old Lil Nas X kissing himself. 

She complained, “So this is what black culture is pushing to our youth now? Sex with everything and everyone, including yourself? Is lil nas x tonguing himself down?”

Stanton-King, who ran for John Lewis’ seat in Georgia and lost by nearly 70 points, posted the image as well. Lil Nas X responded with, “just say ur turned on and go.”

His response has received nearly 400,000 likes.

He also responded to a separate post with  comments claiming he and YouTuber James Charles were having sex simply because they were in a video together. 

Nas X tweeted, “ 2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it.”

See below:

Check out the video for Lil Nas X’s song “Holiday,” which already has over 16 million views.

