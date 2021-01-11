Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Go IG Official After Dating Rumors

On Sunday (Jan. 10) the 33-year-old actor uploaded a few steamy photos to debut his romance with Lori Harvey , 24, on Instagram. This the first time the pair has shared photos together. The two pics show him and Harvey smiling and closely embracing each other.

Michael B. Jordan is being more open about the status of his romantic relationship.

The actor and step daughter of Steve Harvey, who has previously been romantically linked to Future and Sean “Diddy” Combs , also posted additional polaroid portraits of the pair on her Instagram, captioning the post with a heart.

Jordan and Harvey were previously seen spending the holiday season together. And on Dec. 30 the couple was spotted walking off a plane together in Salt Lake City, The Sun reports. The pair also posted videos of them snowboarding, tagging similar locations in their Instagram stories.

TMZ also shared photos of the couple in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, arriving at an Atlanta airport.

Speaking with People in November, Jordan admitted that he was on the search for a romantic partner, listing the personality traits he believed were the most important to him for a successful relationship.

"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not," he said. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”