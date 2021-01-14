‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed For Its Sixth Season

Good news for Queen Sugar fans, the Ava DuVernay show has been renewed for a sixth season.

DuVernay released a statement to Deadline, which read, “What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of ‘Queen Sugar’ with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring our beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

RELATED: 'Queen Sugar' Star Just Came Out as Transgender

Tina Perry, president of OWN, also said in a statement, “We are proud to announce today the pickup of the show’s sixth season which will air later this year enabling us to further explore the compelling story of the Bordelon family. We are grateful to Ava, her creative team, the incredible cast and tireless crew for all the hard work they have put into the show.”

The show is a two-time NAACP Image Award winner and has been on air since 2016.

Season 5 premieres Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN. See the trailer below:

