Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Working With Denzel Washington In ‘Journal For Jordan’

Michael B. Jordan has worked with some epic talent from Jamie Foxx to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. The actor can now add another powerful line to his resume, being directed by Denzel Washington.

Jordan, 33, is starring in Journal for Jordan, which is directed by the two-time Oscar winner. The film is based on the 200-page journal by 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, which was written to his son. In 2006, at 48 years old, he was killed in Baghdad, one month before finishing his tour of duty.

Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter about being directed by Washington, “Being directed by the GOAT — Denzel, himself — and being able to work with a very talented cast and actress in Chanté Adams, it's something that I've been looking forward to. We're having a blast and I’m getting a masterclass and a crazy education on character development, directing, and producing from Todd Black and Denzel Washington. It's a great thing.”

Todd Black has produced The Taking of Pelham 123, The Great Debaters and Antwone Fisher, just to name a few.

Jordan also added, “I think I'm going to walk away from it a much better actor. I'm a sponge right now, just soaking it up.”

Production for the film, which Jordan describes as an “intimate love story” began in December 2020.

No word on when the film will be released.