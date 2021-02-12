Review: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Steers Away From Traumatic Black Depictions And Pays Respect To History

Black trauma has reached a fever pitch of sorts in Hollywood.



Between depictions of historical events that Black kids learned about in grade school and the numerous, powerful original stories framed around the enduring Black socioeconomic American condition, viewers are being forced to examine just how much of this brand of media they can tolerate in lieu of, say, an innocuous Black love story like Netflix’s Sylvie’s Love.



It’s hard to blame folks for wanting to keep away from artistic Black trauma, especially in light of the current racially-charged zeitgeist. But it’s tough to not recommend historical films like Judas and the Black Messiah, which handles its source material with grace and not naked exploitation.

Judas (in theaters and on HBO Max Feb. 12) tells the true story of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaaluya), the chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and what transpired when petty Chicago criminal William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) entered his life. Hampton’s fate is a matter of public record: the revolutionary was murdered by the FBI and Chicago police as he slept at age of 21. (The film was shot close to the 50th anniversary of Hampton’s assassination). O’Neal became an FBI informant to avoid prison, infiltrated the Illinois chapter and contributed directly to Hampton’s demise.



RELATED: Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Judas is the first major studio film by Shaka King, known for his 2013 indie comedy Newlyweeds, and is produced by Black Panther and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler. The film was shot with the imprimatur of Deborah Johnson, Hampton’s fiancé and the mother of their son, Fred Hampton, Jr., both of whom consulted on the film.

Stanfield delivers a career-making performance as the petulant, exceedingly conflicted O’Neal, making it tough for viewers to parse out where the activist ends and the snitch begins. But Kaaluya is the true star here, capturing the drawl and magnifying presence that allowed Hampton to capture so many imaginations at such a young age. When falling for Johnson (Dominique Fishback), Kaaluya demonstrates the subtle awkwardness of a man who can calmly stare down a gang holding a gun to his face, but, like many 20-year-old men, still struggles with the opposite sex.

