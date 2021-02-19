Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

It's officially a wrap for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. TMZ reports on on Friday (Feb. 19) that the SKIMS entrepreneur and reality star has officially filed for divorce from her rapper/designer husband, Kanye West. The couple have been married for six years and have four children together.

Kardashian, 40, is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, nearly 2 years old.

Us Weekly reports that Kardashian and West, 43, have been in settlement talks since June 2020, which is around the time that Kardashian retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper began dating in April 2012. At the time, Kardashian was still legally married to Kris Humphries, from whom she split after only 72 days of marriage. Her divorce was finalized in June 2013. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. This was Kanye's first marriage.