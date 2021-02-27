'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Lil Scrappy And Bambi Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Lil Scrappy and his wife, Adizia "Bambi" Benson.

On Saturday (Feb. 27), Bambi went on Instagram to share with fans that she’s pregnant.

In the video, Bambi stands with her back to the camera. She dramatically flips her hair and turns to the camera with a big smile to reveal her baby bump.