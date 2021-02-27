Trending:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Bambi, Lil Scrappy and their baby Breland attend the game between Power and Trilogy during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at State Farm Arena on July 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)

'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Lil Scrappy And Bambi Are Expecting Their Third Child

See their adorable baby bump reveal!

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Congratulations are in order for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Lil Scrappy and his wife, Adizia "Bambi" Benson.

On Saturday (Feb. 27), Bambi went on Instagram to share with fans that she’s pregnant.

In the video, Bambi stands with her back to the camera. She dramatically flips her hair and turns to the camera with a big smile to reveal her baby bump.

The couple has two children together, son Breland and Xylo, their daughter.

When Breland came into the world, the couple celebrated with their fans by posting a picture of their happy family together shortly after Bambi gave birth.

She captioned the photo "Still feels like I’m dreaming."

