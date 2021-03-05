Beyoncé Sends Andra Day A Sweet Gift In Honor Of Her Golden Globe Win

On Feb. 28, Andra Day won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her dynamic portrayal of jazz icon Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. But the “Rise Up” singer and actress also received another surprise, a beautiful message from Beyoncé.
Bey sent Day a white bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "You make us all proud. A huge congratulations! Love, Beyoncé."
Day shared the gift on Instagram, see below:
Day is only the second Black actress to win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes. According to The Los Angeles Times, the last win for a Black actress in that category was in 1987, when Whoopi Goldberg won for her performance in The Color Purple.
Holiday endured abusive relationships with men, heroin addiction, harassment by the F.B.I. and blackballed by her own community during her career. The film however is not a display of her victimhood, but a revelation into her strength and endurance.
“It took me forever to get improper,” Day told the Hollywood Reporter in February. “I did start smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and being more sexual.”
In her acceptance speech, Day thanked Holiday who “transformed me with this role and her presence and her spirit.”
Billie Holiday died in 1959 at the age of 44.
