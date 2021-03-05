Beyoncé Sends Andra Day A Sweet Gift In Honor Of Her Golden Globe Win

On Feb. 28, Andra Day won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her dynamic portrayal of jazz icon Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. But the “Rise Up” singer and actress also received another surprise, a beautiful message from Beyoncé.

Bey sent Day a white bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "You make us all proud. A huge congratulations! Love, Beyoncé."

Day shared the gift on Instagram, see below: