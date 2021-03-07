Tyler Perry Played A Surprising Role In Meghan Markle's Escape From The Royal Family

Meghan Markle detailed her harrowing experience as a short-lived member of the Royal Family to Oprah Winfrey during an exclusive interview broadcast by CBS on Sunday night. And there was one person who played an unexpected supporting role in the story: Tyler Perry.

Markle shared with Winfrey that the media mogul offered Markle, her husband Prince Harry and their infant son Archie his home and a full security detail when they first moved to America. While Perry is known for his generosity, this news is especially shocking considering the Royal Family rescinded the child's security despite the fact that the couple were under a significant threat level.

Twitter was abuzz about Perry's generosity, and the Royal Family's callousness: