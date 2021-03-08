Details Of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Season 2 Revealed

Fans of “ Tyler Perry’s Ruthless ” will be pleased to know the show’s second season will be back in motion on Thursday, March 11. On its premiere date, the first three episodes of the one-hour drama will stream exclusively on BET +. The first peek into season 2 is available, with a brand new trailer.

Season 1 left viewers with a suspense-driven finale, prompting for an anticipated season 2, with the information divulged with the Rakadushi cult at the forefront of season two’s inception.

Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Stevie Baggs, Jr., Alise Willis, Michelle Nuñez, Samantha L. Thomas, and Jael Pettigrew all make their return to season 2, composed of 19 episodes.

Season one had a total of 24 episodes and made its debut on March 19, 2020, exclusively on BET+.

Episode one (“The Outhouse”) of season two, however, focuses closely on Ruth and The Highest. While Ruth grows closer to The Highest, turmoil continues through the Compound and The Highest begins to lose grip of control. Episode two (“Over The Barrel”) finds Tally losing trust in Ruth as she focuses on her plan. In episode three (“Holding On By A Thread”), the title speaks for itself, as Ruth and Tally wrestle over opposing views.

Season one of the drama -- which is executively produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry -- will air on BET, Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT, following the showing of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.”