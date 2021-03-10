Meghan Markle’s Former ‘Suits’ Co-Star Wendell Pierce Blasts Her Oprah Interview

Wendell Pierce, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star, is ripping the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah.

Pierce, who played Markle’s father on the drama, told Britain’s LBC talk-radio station Monday (March 8) that the interview is unimportant compared to the reality of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID,” Pierce said, according to the Daily Mail. “A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK.”

Pierce says that instead of focusing “on the throes of death that we’re in” and “everyone” from Meghan and Harry and the Royal Family to Oprah Winfrey and CBS have been too busy focusing on the interview which he labeled “insignificant.”

It’s all “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” Pierce said of the interview.

“It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace … gossip in the midst of so much death,” pierce added.

Pierce also told the station that he and Markle never really talked about race in-depth during their time together working on Suits.

“We didn’t have long discussions about it, besides what was in the script and what was happening in our personal lives,” he said.