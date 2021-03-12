Watch: Vintage Clip Of Gabrielle Union Throwing Classy Shade At Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash has gone viral after an awkward apology for being the “angry, conservative, Black woman.” However, another clip has blown up on social media of Gabrielle Union throwing some classy shade at the Clueless actress.
In 2016, Stacey Dash said on Fox News there should be no Black History Month, which was founded by a Black man named Carter G. Woodson, or BET. She claimed it was “segregation.”
"Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the (NAACP) Image Awards, where you're only awarded if you're Black."
At the time, Union was asked about the comments on the red carpet and her reaction was hilarious.
“Who’s that?" she said to an Associated Press reporter.
"Who’s Stacey Dash? Is she, like, related to Dame Dash? Was she on Roc-A-Fella (Records)?”
Union continued, “I heard of a crazy lady once. Maybe last week? But I don’t know what her name is.”
The clip has now resurfaced, see all the shade below:
In case you missed it, 54-year-old Dash told The Daily Mail, “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman and at that time in my life it was who I was.”
She claimed the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was her turning point. “When that happened I was like 'OK, I'm done. I'm truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on Jan. 6 was just appalling and stupid," she said.
Dash also added, "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy. … If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am."
On top of her comments about BET and Black History Month, she said Jesse Williams was a “plantation slave” and used a curse word to insult President Barack Obama on Fox News. She was eventually fired from the right wing channel.
In 2018, Dash defended Trump’s horrorifc comments about Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia.
