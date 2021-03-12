Watch: Vintage Clip Of Gabrielle Union Throwing Classy Shade At Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash has gone viral after an awkward apology for being the “angry, conservative, Black woman.” However, another clip has blown up on social media of Gabrielle Union throwing some classy shade at the Clueless actress.

In 2016, Stacey Dash said on Fox News there should be no Black History Month, which was founded by a Black man named Carter G. Woodson, or BET. She claimed it was “segregation.”

"Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the (NAACP) Image Awards, where you're only awarded if you're Black."

At the time, Union was asked about the comments on the red carpet and her reaction was hilarious.

“Who’s that?" she said to an Associated Press reporter.

"Who’s Stacey Dash? Is she, like, related to Dame Dash? Was she on Roc-A-Fella (Records)?”

Union continued, “I heard of a crazy lady once. Maybe last week? But I don’t know what her name is.”

The clip has now resurfaced, see all the shade below: