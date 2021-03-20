Nicki Minaj’s Mother Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Charged With Killing Her Father

Charles Polevich, 70, was arrested and charged nearly a week after he struck Nicki Minaj’s dad, Robert Maraj, as he crossed the street in Long Island, NY. However, there’s more to come from this tragic situation that leaves a now-widowed woman in grief.

On the evening of February 12, Maraj crossed the street in the town of Mineola, when he was then struck by Polevich.

Nicki Minaj’s mom, Carol Maraj, has filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich. According to Law&Crime, Maraj filed the lawsuit on March 8. Attorney’s Ben Crump and Paul Napoli announced on Friday (March 19) that he has been sued in the state Supreme Court in Nassau County, NY.

Attorney Crump wrote on IG, “he [Polevich] was not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said during a press conference that he got out of the car, and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man.”

Polevich was arrested and charged February 17, for abandoning the scene of an incident that led to death and the temperament of physical evidence.

Polevich, who is a resident of Long Island and in Guam, was said to have fled the scene and hid his vehicle upon arriving back home.

Polevich’s lawyer, Marc Gannn, informed Law&Crime that his client “had a tremendous amount of empathy for the family, the loss they’ve suffered, and expressed condolences.”