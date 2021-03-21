Did Quavo Really Repossess The Bentley He Gave Saweetie?

Social media was overrun with rumors on Saturday (March 20) that Quavo sent a Repo Man to take back the Bently he gave his ex, Saweetie, before they broke up.

While there has been plenty of pettiness to go around in the 72 hours since the rappers announced their split, this particular low blow turned out to be false.

TMZ reported on Sunday (March 21), citing sources directly connected to the Migos rapper, that there’s no truth to this particular story.

There was plenty of buzz on social media about the Migos rapper sending someone to this ex-girlfriend’s house in the wee hours of Saturday morning to repossess the $350,000 luxury ride following the couple’s recent breakup.