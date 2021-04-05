Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At 2021 SAG Awards

Chadwick Boseman made history during the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (April 4).

The late actor first earned his win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He is now the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year.

Boseman was also nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the Spike Lee-directed movie, Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award on her husband's behalf.

