Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At 2021 SAG Awards

Chadwick Boseman made history during the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (April 4).
The late actor first earned his win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He is now the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year.
Boseman was also nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the Spike Lee-directed movie, Da 5 Bloods, as well as Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for Ma Rainey and Da 5 Bloods.
Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award on her husband's behalf.
"Thank you, God. Thank you, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman," she said. "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you, Screen Actors. Thank you, Chad."
For the 2021 awards season, Chadwick Boseman has won an NAACP Image Award, a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Gotham Award.
Boseman passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43
(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
