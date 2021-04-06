Rihanna Joins ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Protest In New York City

Rihanna has made a special appearance in New York City for the fight against anti-Asian hate crimes.
Taking to the NYC streets on Sunday (April 3), the multi-talented media mogul joined a #StopAsianHate protest alongside her assistant Tina Troung, ET Online reports. Truong posted highlights from the march on her Instagram.
“This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaaphihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime,” Truong captioned her IG post.
Rihanna kept a low profile during the event sporting long braids, a hat, and a black face mask.
Anti-Asian hate crimes and violent attacks against AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities have increased in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Poynter reports.
(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
