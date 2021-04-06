Trending:

Rihanna Joins ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Protest In New York City

Barbadian singer/actress/designer Rihanna arrives for the AFI Opening Night Gala premiere of "Queen & Slim" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna Joins ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Protest In New York City

The multi-talented media mogul joined her assistant Tina Truong at the “Stop Hate Asian” protest.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Rihanna has made a special appearance in New York City for the fight against anti-Asian hate crimes.

Taking to the NYC streets on Sunday (April 3), the multi-talented media mogul  joined a #StopAsianHate protest alongside her assistant Tina Troung, ET Online reports. Truong posted highlights from the march on her Instagram.

“This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaaphihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime,” Truong captioned her IG post.

RELATED: Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings: 'Too Early' To Rule Out A Hate Crime

Rihanna kept a low profile during the event sporting long braids, a hat, and a black face mask.

Anti-Asian hate crimes and violent attacks against AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities have increased in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Poynter reports.

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs