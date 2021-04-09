Breaking News:
Hip Hop icon Earl “DMX” Simmons Dies At 50
Trending:

Celebrity Tributes to DMX Death: Eve, Halle Berry, Chance the Rapper React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Celebrity Tributes to DMX Death: Eve, Halle Berry, Chance the Rapper React

The legendary rapper passed away at 50 years old.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The world is mourning the loss of DMX. The rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed away on Friday, April 9 after suffering a heart attack following an overdose and being hospitalized a week. He was 50 years old.

X reportedly suffered an alleged drug overdose on Friday night (April 2) and was described as being in grave condition at a White Plains Hospital in New York.

According to TMZ, on April 2 he overdosed at his home at around 11 p.m., which triggered a heart attack. He was in the critical care unit and on April 8 brain activity tests were administered on DMX, which revealed that he had yet to regain brain function.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX’s 7 Most Bangin’ Tunes

From Hollywood to hip hop, tributes are pouring in for the “What’s My Name?” rapper.

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs