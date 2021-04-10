Lamar Odom Says DMX’s Death Is Part Of ‘A Bigger Plan’

Lamar Odom is paying tribute to DMX in his own unique way.

The former NBA star, who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, said the legendary rapper’s death won’t be in vain. He believes X’s death will help those in the entertainment industry who are struggling with addiction.

Posting a photo of DMX in the studio, the 41-year-old reflected about DMX.

"My brother, the fight is over you gained your wings ~ you changed the rap game, one of the greatest to ever do it 👊🏾🔥," he wrote before saying the rapper's passing is part of “a bigger plan.”

He added: "Your death will bring life to so many of us celebrities who are ridiculed publicly but suffer silently with the struggle of addiction. Mental Health Awareness is a must in our communities and maybe now after losing another G.O.A. T we can create real platforms with real solutions to address this, we can’t lose another DMX 💪🏾."