BET's 'Games People Play' Rounds Out Season 2 Cast With Brandi Denise

Today, BET announced new casting additions to scripted series Games People Play. Brandi Denise has joined the cast as a new series regular joining previously announced Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall. Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray Games Divas Play, Games People Play is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson, Kevin Jackson, Barry Brewer, and Monti Washington to reprise their recurring roles, with Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Ro Parrish, Hitman Holla, Leon and Calvin Seabrooks to guest star in the ten-episode drama.

The second season of the bold and sexy drama picks up with Marques (Jackson) and Vanessa (London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Meanwhile, Nia’s (Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kyndall) and Laila (McKenna Posey). Tran will play Eden Lazlo, the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques King’s love life. Games People Play will premiere this Fall on BET.