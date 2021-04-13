BET's 'Games People Play' Rounds Out Season 2 Cast With Brandi Denise

Today, BET announced new casting additions to scripted series Games People Play. Brandi Denise has joined the cast as a new series regular joining previously announced Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall. Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray Games Divas Play, Games People Play is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson, Kevin Jackson, Barry Brewer, and Monti Washington to reprise their recurring roles, with Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Ro Parrish, Hitman Holla, Leon and Calvin Seabrooks to guest star in the ten-episode drama.
The second season of the bold and sexy drama picks up with Marques (Jackson) and Vanessa (London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Meanwhile, Nia’s (Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kyndall) and Laila (McKenna Posey). Tran will play Eden Lazlo, the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques King’s love life. Games People Play will premiere this Fall on BET.
- Brandi Denise will play “Quanisha,” Kareem’s longtime ride or die girlfriend who becomes his fiancé.
- Vanessa Bell Calloway plays “Sheila,” Kareem’s loving mother with a few secrets of her own.
- Vanessa Simmons plays “Jackie,” the basketball wives club head wife. She has ties to Kalinda and is accused of her murder.
- Shaun Robinson plays “Kris,” Nia’s sharp editor-boss.
- Kevin Jackson plays “Jamal,” Kareem’s coach and family friend.
- Barry Brewer plays “Eric,” Nia’s tech savvy boyfriend.
- Monti Washington plays “Terrence,” Nia’s detective friend from her past.
- Cynthia Bailey plays “Ndasia,” an indy-documentarian who is currently working on an in-depth expose on The Foundation.
- Nazanin Mandi plays “Zara,” wife to new Viper player Tyreck.
- Ro Parrish plays “himself, ” a Vipers’ NBA Commentator.
- Hitman Holla plays “Rome,” the new cocky point guard traded to the Vipers with hopes of bringing them the championship win. He sets his sights on Laila
- Leon plays “Walter,” Marques father.
- Calvin Seabrooks – plays “Andre,” a successful ex from MJ’s past with ties to The Foundation.
Games People Play is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton. Ruth Ferrera recently joined the show as Supervising Producer.
Photo: Courtesy of BET
COMMENTS