‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Launches Purple Urkle Cannabis Line

Jaleel White, famously known for his character Steve Urkel on the hit 90’s sitcom Family Matters is taking his career to new heights — no pun intended.

The actor is releasing his own cannabis business brand just in time for 4/20. White teamed up with 710 labs to produce his ItsPurpl line which is made up of variations of the Purple Urkle strain launching in California on Tuesday (April 20), according to Forbes.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there [was] no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White told the outlet. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

