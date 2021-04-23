Lamar Odom Doesn’t Believe In The ‘Kardashian Curse’

Lamar Odom is shutting down the “Kardashian curse,” which is a theory that men who partner with the Kardashians end up having their lives destroyed.

Odom to Vlad TV, “That’s stupidity because everybody goes through s**t. If I had your family on tape, and see all the s**t your family was going through, people would be like, ‘This f**king family is crazy!'”

He continued, “People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything. Maybe it’s overexposed, but people love it. The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside.”

Lamar Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Lamar Odom suffered an overdose in late 2015 and was hospitalized in a coma for weeks before he made a remarkable recovery back to health. Khloe, by then his ex-wife, was widely praised for standing by his side during his health crisis.

Watch his interview with Vlad TV below: