Christina Milian Welcomes Baby Boy — And Shares His Beautiful Name!

Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian, who has given birth to her second child with partner Matt Pokora.

The 39-year-old mother-of-three announced the joyous news via social media on Saturday (April 24), sharing a photo of her cradling the newborn and a heart-melting caption.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!” the actress and singer wrote. “I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.”

She added: “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”