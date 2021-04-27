Anthony Anderson Says Derek Chauvin Trial Was Hard To Watch

Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson, is sharing the overwhelming emotions he experienced while watching the Derek Chauvin trial. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on April 20 for second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the 2020 death of George Floyd after he kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

For Anderson, watching the trial was tough, but he also experienced a sense of relief following Chauvin's guilty verdict.

“It's not justice, because a man was murdered in real time in front of us, live for the world to see. But there was accountability,” Anderson said speaking with Yahoo Life. “I think we all cheered and jeered at that, because very seldom do we get victories, if I may use that word, for the family, victories for the community, and victories for the world at large.”

