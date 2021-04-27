Anthony Anderson Says Derek Chauvin Trial Was Hard To Watch

Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson, is sharing the overwhelming emotions he experienced while watching the Derek Chauvin trial. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on April 20 for second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the 2020 death of George Floyd after he kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.
For Anderson, watching the trial was tough, but he also experienced a sense of relief following Chauvin's guilty verdict.
“It's not justice, because a man was murdered in real time in front of us, live for the world to see. But there was accountability,” Anderson said speaking with Yahoo Life. “I think we all cheered and jeered at that, because very seldom do we get victories, if I may use that word, for the family, victories for the community, and victories for the world at large.”
Anderson also shared that the video of Floyd's murder still haunts him to this day, and watching the trial was hard to stomach.
“It was very difficult for me, as well as a lot of other people, to sit there and watch this. I don't think the guilty verdict says much about the justice system. I think it says that people are tired of being sick and tired and that they're not going to stand for it anymore,” shared. “When the evidence is what it is, we have to move accordingly. And that's what the jurors did. And that's what the prosecution did.”
The jury took roughly 10 hours to return a verdict after prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing statements on Monday (April 9). Chauvin, 45, was silent in court when Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. He was immediately handcuffed, led out of the courtroom by a bailiff. Chauvin was remanded to the custody of the State of Minnesota. His bail was revoked.
